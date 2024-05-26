1 killed, 6 injured in explosive factory blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: At least one person was killed, while six others were injured in an explosive factory blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara on Sunday. The factory is said to be the largest gunpowder making factory in the state.

According to reports, the incident occurred at the factory in Borsi village. On receiving information about the blast, two teams of State Disaster Response Force units were rushed to the explosion site from adjoining districts of Durg and Raipur. Additionally, one more team of SDRF is being deployed from Rajnandgoan. At least 10 to 12 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, the injured have been rushed to the nearby hospital. They were later shifted to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur for treatment. However, the cause of blast is yet to be known.

Following the incident, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao visited the explosion site and said, “An inquiry has been initiated and strong actions will be taken against the guilty. Government will provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.”

