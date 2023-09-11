Snake charmers release reptiles inside train, create panic among passengers in UP

Uttar Pradesh: In a shocking incident, a group of five charmers who boarded the Chambal Express created panic by releasing snakes into the coach.

According to sources, the snake charmers were travelling from Howrah to Gwalior in the general coach of the train.

The charmers were reportedly walking across the train seats and asking for donations for the snakes without purchasing tickets.

As the train approached Mohaba in Uttar Pradesh, some passengers refused to pay the snake charmers. In response to this, the snake charmers released the snakes into the coach, causing fear and chaos among the commuters.

The railway control room was promptly informed of the situation, but the individuals responsible for the incident jumped off the coach before the train reached the next station to avoid the action.

Following instructions from railway officials at Jhansi Station, passengers on board were relocated to another coach for their safety.

Railway Police (GRP) personnel searched the coach for the snakes but were unable to locate them. Authorities have registered a case against the unidentified snake charmers in connection with the incident.