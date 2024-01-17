Sixty kids, rescued from beggary, to be part of R-Day parade in UP

Lucknow: A group of 60 children, rescued from beggary, will take part in the Republic Day Parade in Lucknow this year. Children aged 6 to 12 years are practising diligently to perform in the very first tableau in the cultural segment of the parade.

These children from across Lucknow are the first group of kids to be selected to perform at the Republic Day Parade on January 26, from amongst thousands who auditioned for the same.

Their tableau will be on the theme ‘Bhiksha se Shiksha ki Ore’ (from beggary towards education), and they will be dancing to a medley of Hindi patriotic songs. A total of 14 other schools (both public and private) will follow their performance in the cultural display.

These kids are among 500 others rescued from beggary in Uttar Pradesh and inducted into the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Yojana, which was recently expanded to include child beggars.

These children are now either already getting or are receiving government funds to pay for their education and placed in government schools.

“An opportunity like this will serve to inspire other families which are in beggary and give them the hope that their children can also be freed from that unfortunate way of life,” said Balvir Singh Mann of Ummeed NGO, which is the administration’s NGO partner for engaging children in the Bal Seva Yojana.

“The children are extremely excited to be a part of the parade, and theirs will be the very first performance,” he said.

Besides the cultural tableau, 17 other children will also be a part of the children’s Raj Bhawan band which will also perform at the parade. The kids are being trained by the teachers associated with the NGO and are practicing daily at police lines with great enthusiasm.

“Despite their backgrounds, they are getting such exposure that even most of us did not get as children. It is really inspiring and motivating for the kids, and they are thrilled,” said an official.