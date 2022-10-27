Shocking! Fight over ‘rasgulla’ at wedding leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Agra

fight for rasgulla in agra
Representational Image: IANS

Agra: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth was killed while three others were injured following a fight over a ‘rasgulla’ during a wedding function in the Etmadpur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sunny.

According to reports, the wedding of Javed and Rashid, both brothers, was scheduled to take place in Vinayak Bhawan with the daughters of Usman.

After the wedding ceremony, when dinner was served, a dispute arose over rasgullas which, apparently, were in short supply.

The dispute turned into a major brawl and the guests from both sides took out knives and started stabbing each other.

Three persons were injured in the incident and taken to hospital where Sunny died during treatment. Other injured persons were discharged after first aid.

On learning of the incident, the police reached the wedding venue with a forensic team.

Circle Officer Syed Arib Ahmad said that the video and CCTV footage were being scanned and people were being interrogated to find out the details of the incident.

Sunny’s body was sent for post-mortem.

