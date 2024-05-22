Ambani’s All Set for Anant-Radhika’s second Pre-Wedding Extravaganza

Mumbai: Following the massive pre-wedding event in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh and Nita Ambani are preparing to host another extravagant event, a luxury cruise journey covering approximately 4380 kilometers.

Over 1200 guests attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, including global icons Rihanna, Mark Zukerberg, Bill Gates, Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, MS Dhoni, Alia Bhatt, and many more.

This time, the Ambanis are planning another Anant-Radhika pre wedding event a cruise that will begin in Italy and end in southern France.

The ship is scheduled to host around 800 people, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. The cruise will also have 600 hospitality staff in attendance to ensure that the event runs smoothly. The celebration is scheduled for May 28 to May 30.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant announced their engagement in January 2023 and plan to tie the knot in July 2024. The wedding is supposed to be held in London, adding to the event’s splendor.