See first pic of Ram Lalla idol revealed ahead of Ayodhya Ram Temple ceremony

Ayodhya: The face of Ram Lalla’s idol has been unveiled ahead of the Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.

The idol was made public just before three days of Pran Pratishta ceremony.

Ram Lalla’s idol carries various religious symbols including Om, Ganesh, Chakra, Sankh, Gada, Swastik, Hanuman and Kamala Nayan.

Yesterday, the 51-inch idol was brought into the Ayodhya Mandir on Wednesday night and it was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday afternoon.

The idol of Lord Ram is sculpted by Mysuru based sculptor Arun Yogiraj and is completely made of black stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ or consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, which is expected to be opened to the public the next day.

‘Pran Pratishtha’ means imbibing the idol with divine consciousness and is a must for every idol that is worshipped in a temple.

The Prime Minister has urged the public not to visit Ayodhya on January 22 as “we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram,” adding that everyone can come from January 23.

