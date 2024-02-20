Sandeshkhali: Calcutta High Court questions WB Govt over Shajahan Sheikh arrest

Kolkata: In the Sandeshkhali matter Calcutta High Court questioned West Bengal Government regarding arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh. It is to be noted that reportedly he is absconding since the ED team came to raid his residence and was attacked by his supporters.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya claiming Sheikh as the “mastermind” said that “… if he is defying law, obviously the government should not be supporting him.”

On this the State Advocate General Kishore Datta maintained that the State was not supporting the absconding TMC leader.

The next hearing of the matter will be on February 26.