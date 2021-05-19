Rajasthan loses 4th MLA , BJP’s Gautamlal Meena Succumbs To Covid

By IANS
Image Credit: IANS

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP MLA Gautamlal Meena, from Dhariwad assembly in Pratapgarh, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.

On May 16, Meena was admitted to hospital in Udaipur on the initiative taken by former CM Vasundhara Raje. He was put on a ventilator two days back.

His condition continued to deteriorate in the last two days and he died around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Pall of gloom descended in the state after his death.

CM Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president Satish Poonia offered their condolences on the demise.

He is the fourth MLA in the state to have died of COVID.

Earlier, BJP MLA Kiran Maheshwari from Rajsamand, Congress MLA Kailash Trivedi from Sahada in Bhilwara and Gajendra Singh Shaktawat in Udaipur’s Vallabhnagar passed away due to Covid.

