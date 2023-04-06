President Droupadi Murmu to fly in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft in Assam

New-Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday (April 8) from Assam’s Tezpur Air Force Station , said an official spokesperson.

According to Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Murmu will visit Assam from April 6 to 8. On April 7, the President will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park.

President Murmu will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023. On the same day, she will also grace the function being organized to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati.

Taking to the Twitter handle, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Assam is looking forward to hosting Adarniya Rashtrapati Smt Draupadi Murmu Ji who will be on a two-day visit beginning April 6. Chaired a meeting to review preparations.”