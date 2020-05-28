PM pays tributes to Savarkar on birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar on his 137th birth anniversary.

Taking to twitter, the PM said “On his Jayanti, I bow to the courageous Veer Savarkar. We remember him for his bravery, motivating several others to join the freedom struggle and emphasis on social reform.”

Modi also attached a video clip from one of the previous episodes of his national radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ talking about Savarkar, hailing his struggles and contribution in India’s fight for freedom.

Born on May 28, 1883 in a Marathi Brahmin Family Savarkar is known for his vision of Hindu Rashtra, (Hindu Nation) and Akhand Bharat (United India). He defined Hindus as being neither Aryan nor Dravidian but as “people who live as children of a common motherland, adoring a common holyland”.

Savarkar was the president of the Hindu Mahasabha during the Quit India Movement and the second world war. The politician and author, Savarkar’s name continues to raise controversy even after 5 decades of his demise for openly opposing the Quit India Movement.

He is also known for being incarcerated in Cellular Jail in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was criticised by the ruling BJP when in one of his addresses last year, he said “I will not apologise because my name is Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar”.