PM Modi, President Murmu extends greetings on Easter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu along with other leaders extended Easter greetings to people and wished for harmony in society.

PM Modi tweeted, “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.”

Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

Stating that the festival is a “symbol of love and compassion”, President Murmu said, “Jesus gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. Let us spread love and harmony by adopting ideals of Lord Jesus.”

Easter greetings to all citizens especially to the Christian community. Easter is a symbol of love and compassion. Jesus gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. Let us spread love and harmony by adopting ideals of Lord Jesus. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 9, 2023

Also read: PM Modi To Release Tiger Census Data To Mark 50 Years Of Project Tiger

Other leaders also wishes their greeting to peoples.

“Greetings of #Easter day! On this sacred occasion, we commemorate the virtuous teachings of Jesus Christ, whose emphasis on social empowerment continues to inspire and uplift millions of individuals worldwide,” tweeted Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Greetings of #Easter day! On this sacred occasion, we commemorate the virtuous teachings of Jesus Christ, whose emphasis on social empowerment continues to inspire and uplift millions of individuals worldwide. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) April 9, 2023

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “My best wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this joyous occasion usher in hope, happiness and harmony for all.”

My best wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this joyous occasion usher in hope, happiness and harmony for all. pic.twitter.com/wELqnwvLmz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2023

The festival does not have a fixed date every year – this year it is celebrated across the world on April 9.