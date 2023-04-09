PM Modi, President Murmu extends greetings on Easter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu along with other leaders extended Easter greetings to people and wished for harmony in society.

By Jyotishree Kisan
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu along with other leaders extended Easter greetings to people and wished for harmony in society.

PM Modi tweeted, “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day.”

Stating that the festival is a “symbol of love and compassion”, President Murmu said, “Jesus gave us the message of love and forgiveness by sacrificing his life for truth and justice. Let us spread love and harmony by adopting ideals of Lord Jesus.”

Other leaders also wishes their greeting to peoples.

“Greetings of #Easter day! On this sacred occasion, we commemorate the virtuous teachings of Jesus Christ, whose emphasis on social empowerment continues to inspire and uplift millions of individuals worldwide,” tweeted Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “My best wishes and greetings to you and your loved ones on Easter. May this joyous occasion usher in hope, happiness and harmony for all.”

The festival does not have a fixed date every year – this year it is celebrated across the world on April 9.

Jyotishree Kisan

