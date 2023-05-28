PM Modi launches special Rs 75 coin to mark inauguration of new Parliament

PM Modi has launched a special Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday. It is to be noted that the country is also celebrating its 75th year of independence.

Apart from that, a special stamp was also launched to mark the occasion.

Earlier today, PM Modi dedicated the new parliament building to the nation and installed the ‘Sengol’ in the Lok Sabha chamber ahead of the inauguration.

The historic symbol previously marked the transfer of power from the British to Indians in 1947.

One side of the coin has the Lion Capital of ‘Ashoka Pillar’ in the center with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar is flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word ‘INDIA’ in English on the right periphery.

The other side of the coin bears the image of the Parliament Complex. The upper edge of the coin is inscribed with the words ‘Sansi Sankul’ in Devnagari script and on the lower periphery, the inscription ‘Parliament complex’ is written in English along with the year ‘2023.’

With 44 mm diameter and 35 grams weight, the coin contains 200 serrations composed of 50 percent silver, 40 percent copper, 5 percent nickel, and 5 percent Zinc.