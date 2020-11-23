Panipat SP, Two Cops Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has booked its Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary and two other cops on charges to abetment to suicide a former municipal councillor of Panipat town, officials said on Monday.

The case was registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint given of victim Harish Sharma’s daughter, who alleged that her father was harassed by police officials, comprising Choudhary, who is posted in Panipat.

Sharma had allegedly committed suicide by jumped into the canal on November 19.

The family claimed that Harish was mentally disturbed since a case was registered against him and his councillor daughter along with 10 people for selling crackers on Diwali night.

His body was fished out from Delhi parallel canal in Sonepat district on Sunday.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Haryana government over the incident, saying Sharma was “forced to take the extreme step due to the alleged harassment by the state authorities”.

(IANS)