Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the BSF on Thursday at the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, officials said.

“In the early hours of Thursday, alert BSF troops noticed a suspicious movement of a person who crossed IB from Pakistan side in Samba area,” the Force said.

“He was challenged by the troops but the intruder kept advancing towards the border fencing. The troops fired at him and shot him dead.”

The BSF said no weapons were found on him. Detailed report awaited.