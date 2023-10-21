Pak-origin man held in Gujarat for ‘spying’

New Delhi: A man who had got Indian citizenship about 17 years ago, has reportedly been arrested in Gujarat recently for ‘spying’. He was originally from Pakistan who migrated India back in 1999 and later managed to get Indian citizenship.

Originally from Pakistan, Labhshankar Duryodhan Maheshwari arrived at Tarapur town in Gujarat’s Anand district in 1999 with his wife for “fertility treatment”, reported Indian Express.

Reportedly, Maheshwari has set up a business in Gujarat and he is running it successfully. He got Indian citizenship in 2006.

On Thursday, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested him for allegedly helping Pakistani agents access sensitive information about the Indian Army.

The ATS alleged that Maheshwari helped Pakistani agents access an Indian SIM card, which they used to hack the phones of Indian defence personnel’s wards in Army schools, Indian Express reported.