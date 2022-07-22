Padma Awardees from Odisha felicitate Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: A group of Padma awardees as well as tribal icons from Odisha on Friday felicitated President-elect Droupadi Murmu on her election victory as the 15th and first tribal woman President of India in New Delhi.

The dignitaries who met Smt. Murmu at her residence in New Delhi includes litterateur Padma Bhushan Pratibha Ray, noted Santali writer Padma Shri Damayanti Beshra, Padma Shri Sabarmati, Lokakabi Padma Shri Haldhar Nag and Padma Shri Daitari Naik.

These jewels of Odisha have been invited to attend the dinner that is to be hosted by the Prime Minister at the Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. These guests from Odisha are scheduled to attend this dinner where President-elect Smt. Murmu and outgoing President Ramnath Kovind will attend.

Taking to Twitter Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan posted photos of the felicitation and captioned, “Pride of Odisha all in one frame. Padma awardees and tribal icons from Odisha felicitated Smt. Droupadi Murmu today. Smt. Murmu’s win shows the vibrancy of our democracy. This is a matter of great joy and honour for Odisha, especially for those working at the grassroots.”

It is to be noted that the Poll panel on Friday issued the certificate of election to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who secured victory in the presidential poll.