Draupadi Murmu creates history, becomes first tribal President of India

New Delhi: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu today created history by becoming the first tribal President of India. Murmu, who was the BJP-led NDA candidate defeated the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

According to Returning Officer P C Mody, Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India as she secured 2824 first preference votes-value of which is 6,76,803, while her rival Sinha clinched 1,877 first preference votes– value of which is 3,80,177 votes.

The voting was held on Monday while the counting of votes was held today at the Parliament House.

Meanwhile, from the outgoing Presentment Ramnath Kovind to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and from the Union Ministers to the Chief Ministers, congratulatory messages poured in for Murmu following her win.

