Mukesh Ambani receives new death threat from same mail ID demanding Rs 200 crore

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, received a second death threat within a very short span of time. Interestingly, the second threat came from the same email address that had earlier targeted him on Saturday.

The initial threat, demanding a payment of Rs 20 crore under the threat of harm, was sent to Mukesh Ambani’s company email address by an unidentified sender. The situation heightened after the sender, in the email that followed, increased the demand to a whopping amount of Rs 200 crore.

The message that came along read, “You have not responded to our previous email. Now the amount is Rs 200 crore, otherwise the death warrant is signed.” This is as per reports from police sources.

The first email also contained a menacing message. It stated, “If you do not give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”

In response to the initial death threat, Mukesh Ambani’s security team had lodged a complaint, leading to an investigation by police. An Fir was also registered against the unknown individual. The case was registered under sections 387 (pertaining to include fear of death to commit extortion) and 506 (2) (involving criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, a man from Bihar was arrested for giving death threat to Mukesh Ambani in 2022. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar Mishra also threatened Mukesh Ambani’s family and to blow up the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.