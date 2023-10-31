Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd threat email, now the amount is Rs 400 crore

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday received the third death threat from the same email account that had threatened him on Saturday.

The sender, this time, demanded Rs 400 crore and said that due to non-response to the previous email, the amount has been increased from Rs 20o crore to Rs 400 crore, said a police source.

Ambani’s company received the email on Monday; this is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, a police official had said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist’s security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday. On Saturday, the company received another email demanding Rs 200 crore.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.

Last year, the Mumbai police arrested a man from Bihar’s Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Ambani and his family members. The accused had also threatened to blow up the Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

