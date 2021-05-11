Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced that all the people suffering from mucormycosis in the state shall be treated for free under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, informed Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The Mahatma Jyotirao Pule Jan Arogya Yojana is a flagship health insurance scheme of Maharashtra government . This scheme provides end to end cashless services for identified diseases through a network of service providers from government and private sector.

More than 2,000 cases have been detected and as many as eight people have lost their lives due to this fungal infection.

Special medical wards are being made for the patients, further added Health Minister Tope.

The patients with uncontrolled diabetes are more likely to have symptoms of mucormycosis. Reportedly, few of the symptoms of the disease includes headache, fever, pain under the eyes, nasal or sinus congestion and partial loss of vision.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is one of the post-coronavirus complications which has been observed in patients.