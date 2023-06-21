Monsoon in India to gain momentum in 3-4 days, says IMD

New-Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that India’s stalled monsoon is likely to gain momentum in the next three to four days

“Conditions are becoming favourable for strengthening of the monsoon. It will progress quickly from this weekend in central, western and northern parts of the country,” said a senior official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to weatherman, India has received 33 percent lower rainfall than normal in the month of June, although in some states the deficit is as high as 95%.

This year, the formation of severe cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea has delayed the onset of monsoon.

It seems that the monsoon rains will be good this week, informed IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

The IMD has forecasted below-average rains for June with the monsoon expected to pick up in July August and September.

However for the entire four-month season the IMD has forecasted an average amount of rainfall despite the formation of a possible El Nino weather phenomenon.

(Input from Agencies)

Also Read: Severe Heat Wave In Odisha To Continue For 4 More Days Before Possible Arrival Of Monsoon By June 21