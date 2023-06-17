Severe heat wave in Odisha to continue for 4 more days before possible arrival of Monsoon by June 21

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a bad news for the people of Odisha, heat to severe heat wave conditions likely to prevail across the State, informed the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the forecast of the IMD, the scorching heat wave conditions will continue till the possible arrival of Monsoon by June 21.

Have a look at IMD’s heat wave warning for the next 4 days:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 18.06.2023):

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at many places over the district of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the district of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Jajpur.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.06.2023 to 8.30 AM of 19.06.2023):

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the district of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khurda and Balangir.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the district of Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nuapada.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.06.2023 to 8.30 AM of 20.06.2023):

ORANGE WARNING: Heat wave to severe heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the district of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir.

YELLOW WARNING: Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the district of Nuapada, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Khurda, Kandhamal, Deogarh, Angul and Keonjhar.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 20.06.2023 to 8.30 AM of 21.06.2023):