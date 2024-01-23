Missing female teacher’s body recovered from remote area in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The dead body of the missing female teacher was found buried in an isolated place in Mandya district of Karnataka.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Deepika, went to the school where she was teaching on January 20, however she didn’t return home that day. Following the incident, the family of Deepika registered a case in the nearby police station.

During investigation, her scooty was found near the foothills of Melukote. Later, they found her body buried in a nearby area. Reportedly, the murderer had also smashed deceased’s face with a stone.

After recovering the body, the police have sent it for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter. Meanwhile, the cops suspect that the woman was raped and killed over personal enmity. Further investigation is underway.

