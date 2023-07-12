Miracle repeats: Surroundings gone with the flow, but ancient Shiv temple stays intact

Himachal Pradesh is lashing out due to heavy rainfall. In the past few days, the rentless monsoon has led to flash floods and landslides that have claimed several lives. The disaster has caused extensive damage to the state and resulted in the destruction of property worth crores.

There are several videos doing the rounds on social media that show vicious footage of Himachal. There are even videos that show a three-story building collapsing due to the heavy rain in Manali. Heavy vehicles are being swept away by gushing waters in Kullu as well. But in all this, there is one such video that reminisces about the horrifying incident at Kedarnath in 2013.

There is a historical temple of Lord Shiva named as Panchvaktra Mahadev temple in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh that was also seen in the lap of this flood, but it didn’t affect the temple at all. On the one hand, the bridge, mountains, and big houses collapsed; on the other hand, the Panchvaktra temple was not affected; even it stood rock solid amid the heavy rain.

In the viral video, the temple can be seen surrounded by river water, which also reminded the exact situation that happened in Kedarnath.

10 years back it was the Kedarnath Temple that stood the wrath of time today it is Mahadev’s Temple in Mandi, #HimachalPradesh. सदा शिव निराकार शंकर शिवोहम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zWFCtPbEJt — Prerna Bhardwaj (@prernabhardwaj_) July 10, 2023

The famous historical Panchvaktra temple in Mandi is more than 300 years old. It was built by King Siddh Sen (1684–1727). The ancient temple built in Shiva’s city, Mandi. It has been named Panchvaktra because of the five-faced Shiva statue installed in this temple, which is a unique example of the art of an anonymous sculptor. The temple is built on the basis of Shikhara architecture. Not only in Mandi, but this temple has a lot of recognition in the whole of Himachal Pradesh.

Mandi is called Chhoti Kashi. As Kashi is situated on the banks of the Ganges, similarly, Mandi is also situated on the banks of the river Beas. The water of the Beas river had reached inside the Panchvaktra temple here on Sunday morning. By evening, there was a deluge-like situation around the temple. The temple was completely submerged around 6 pm. The water reached the dome of the temple.