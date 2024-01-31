Ministry of Education grants deemed university status to IIMC

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has received deemed university status from the Ministry of Education.

The Institute that offers courses of journalism and mass communication, is now authorized to offer degrees including doctoral.

Thanking the ministry for the status, the institute tweed, “A big thanks to the Ministry of Education for declaring IIMC New Delhi and its five regional centres as a Deemed to be University. IIMC is committed to giving its best to promote education, training, and research in mass communication.”

The deemed status has been extended to IIMC New Delhi and its five regional campuses located in Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), Amravati (Maharashtra), Dhenkanal (Odisha), Aizawl (Mizoram), and Kottayam (Kerala).

IIMC was set up under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on 17 August 1965. It is one of the top institutions known for offering quality training in journalism and mass communication.