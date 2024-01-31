8 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: At least eight people died while seven others were severely injured in a road accident near Jammu and Kashmir’s border town of Uri on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Bujthalan Tatmulla near Uri town.

According to reports, a passenger’s vehicle in which the victims were travelling in, went out of the driver’s control and dropped nearly 100 meters into a ravine.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated rescue operation. Revealing about the accident, a police officer said, “A relief and rescue operation was immediately started. Eight persons have died in this accident while 7 injured have been referred for treatment to government medical college (GMC) hospital in Baramulla town.”

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

