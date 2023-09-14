Man held for killing woman, pouring acid on face to hide identity in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing a 45-year-old woman, and pouring acid on her face to hide the identity, said an official on Thursday, adding that the body of a woman, who went missing from South Delhi, was found in neighboring Noida on September 8 with acid burns on her face and body.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Zakir, a resident of Subhash Vihar.

Sharing the details, a senior police official said that on September 9 at 9:28 a.m information regarding the disappearance of a woman was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

“The complainant, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Madangir, came to the police station and reported that his mother had been missing since Friday morning,” said a senior police official.

The complainant mentioned that his mother left home without informing anyone, and despite making several efforts, he couldn’t locate her.

“On September 9, information was received from the SHO of Knowledge Park police station, Greater Noida, regarding the discovery of a woman Pinki’s body in Knowledge Park,,” said the official.

During the investigation, it was learned that the deceased was last seen around 3 p.m. at her office at Nizamuddin Railway Station.

“The deceased worked as a clerk at Nizamuddin Railway Station, and it was confirmed from her office that she was indeed present on September 8 and left after 3 p.m.,” said the official.

“The team interviewed the complainant and the family members in an effort to uncover any prior animosity with individuals. It was revealed that in 2018-2019, the complainant’s mother loaned Rs. 11 lakhs to her colleague, Mohd. Zakir, who had not repaid the money,” stated Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary.

“As a result, the complainant’s mother experienced stress and had a dispute with Mohd. Zakir. Subsequently, a manhunt was initiated, leading to the apprehension of Mohd. Zakir,” said the DCP, adding that based on Zakir’s information, an iron dagger used in the commission of the crime and an acid bottle were recovered from Sector 148, Safipur, Greater Noida.

During interrogation, Zakir admitted to being employed as a senior technician at Nizamuddin Railway Station and acknowledged owing the deceased Rs. 11 lakhs. He claimed that the deceased had been pressuring him to repay the debt.

“Due to this pressure, he planned to murder her. Accordingly, he took her to Knowledge Park, Noida, where he killed her with an iron dagger and used acid to disfigure her face and body in an attempt to conceal her identity. Following the act, he concealed the weapon and acid in the bushes near an electric pole in Sector 148, Greater Noida,” added the DCP.

(IANS)