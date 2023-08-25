Man donates Rs 100 crore cheque to Andhra Pradesh Temple; Cheque bounced as bank account had Rs 17

Visakhapatnam: An extraordinary incident at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Simhachalam has captured widespread attention as a devotee’s hefty donation of Rs 100 crore, pledged through a donation cheque, faced a stunning twist. The temple, known for its daily influx of devout visitors, received the staggering cheque from a man identified as Varang Lakshmi Narasimha Devasthanam.

At first glance, the temple committee was astounded by the unprecedented sum indicated on the cheque, which initially began with a modest donation of Rs 10. However, the donation amount was swiftly modified to a monumental Rs 100 crore, leaving the authorities bewildered by the unanticipated generosity.

Yet, the astonishment took an unexpected turn when the temple committee endeavored to deposit the cheque at a local bank. To their disbelief, it was revealed that the account holder, Varang Lakshmi Narasimha Devasthanam, possessed a meager balance of Rs 17 in his account, rendering the grandiose cheque practically worthless.

The temple administration has raised concerns regarding the incident, contemplating whether the misleading donation was a deliberate act by the devotee. A spokesperson from the temple conveyed that if any malicious intent is discovered, appropriate actions will be taken against the individual responsible.

This incident has sparked discussions among locals and devotees, highlighting the significance of genuine devotion over extravagant gestures. As investigations unfold, the temple’s sanctity and the intention behind this peculiar act remain at the forefront of the conversation.