Major section of under-construction Mumbai-Goa highway collapses, Watch

Mumbai: In a concerning incident, a pillar supporting the construction of the Mumbai-Goa four-lane highway collapsed on Monday morning in Chiplun of Maharashtra. The collapse subsequently led to the fall of a section of the flyover, causing damage to a crane machine in operation at the site. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported as a result of the incident, ensuring the safety of all individuals involved.

The collapse of the highway pillar and the consequential section of the flyover raised concerns about the ongoing construction and safety measures in place. The damaged crane machine further highlighted the potential hazards associated with such incidents.

Authorities and construction teams are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of the collapse and to prevent future mishaps during the construction phase.

Efforts to assess the extent of the damage and initiate necessary repairs and safety enhancements are already underway.