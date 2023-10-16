Fire breaks out in 5 coaches of DEMU train in Maharashtra; No casualties reported

Mumbai: Five coaches of a Diesel-Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train caught fire between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations in Maharashtra. The incident occurred while the train was en route to Ahmednagar in western Maharashtra from Ashti station in Beed district.

According to reports given by ANI, five coaches — guard-side brake van and four adjacent coaches to it– of an 8-coach DEMU train caught fire at 3 pm between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations.

“Five coaches of an 8-coach DEMU train caught fire at 3 pm between Ahmednagar and Narayanpur stations. No injuries or death reported as all passengers debaorded the train when it caught fire. No person is trapped inside the burning coaches. Firefighters are called by railway authorities,” CPRO Central Railways said to ANI.

Following the incident, the fire safety team immediately rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.