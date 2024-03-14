WB CM Mamata Banerjee suffered “major injury”: Trinamool Congress
New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suffered ‘major injury’ on Thursday.
“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,” the party said in a post on X.
The X post by AITC has also photographs where the West Bengal CM can be seen sustaining a deep cut injury in the middle of her forehead. She has reportedly been shifted to the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata for treatment.
— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 14, 2024