Kolkata underwater metro installs AFC-PC gates at Howarh station

Kolkata: India’s most-awaited first underwater metro is set to become operational by the end of this year. The new metro service will connect the Howrah railway station with Esplanade in Kolkata, making travel between these century-old twin cities much easier. Notably, the Metro Railway in Kolkata is the only metro system in the country that is managed by Indian Railways.

The construction work for most of the stations along the Howrah Maidan to Esplanade stretch has already been completed. This stretch is part of the East-West Metro corridor.

Currently, the national railway is putting the finishing touches on these stations, which involves tasks like electrification, beautification, and other miscellaneous works at the station complex.

To ensure a smooth flow of commuters, the Metro Railway is installing AFC-PC gates at the concourse level of Howrah station. These gates are designed for automatic fare collection and passenger control.

A total of 32 AFC-PC gates will be installed to handle the expected rush of passengers. Among these, 20 gates will be bi-directional, allowing station staff to manage and change the direction of passenger movement during peak hours. This flexibility will make it easier for commuters to enter and exit the paid areas of the Howrah Metro station premises.

These modern AFC gates are built to handle heavy traffic, with a capacity to process 45 passengers per minute. They will be put into operation once commercial services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade begin. Commuters will be able to use their Metro Tokens or Smart Cards at these gates for hassle-free entry.

It’s worth noting that the Howrah Maidan station on the East-West Metro corridor will be the deepest metro station in the country. Meanwhile, the Esplanade metro station will be a crucial interchange point connecting both the North-South and East-West corridors. This development promises to enhance connectivity and ease of travel for residents and visitors in Kolkata.