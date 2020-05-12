Pic Credits IANS

Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr to kin of teacher who died of Covid

By IANS

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of the contract teacher who was working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and died due to Covid-19.

Kejriwal, while addressing the media, said she was helping in serving food to the poor.

“She was a contractual teacher and she served the food to the poor. She passed away on May 4. She got the infection while serving food. We are proud of our corona warriors. We will give Rs 1 crore to her family. This will be a help from us to the family even as this is no money which can equate the loss,” Kejriwal said.

The contract teacher was working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and died due to Covid-19, the MCD announced on Sunday.

The woman died on the night of May 4 in a hospital where she was admitted since May 2.

