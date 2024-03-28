Kar Seva Pramukh shot dead inside Gurudwara in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: In a shocking incident, the Kar Seva Pramukh at Nanakmatta Gurdwara of Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand was shot dead by two unidentified assiliants early on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Baba Tarsem Singh. He was the chief of Nanakmatta Gurudwara Kar Sewa.

Reports say, the incident took place at around 6.30 am. Two bike-borne assailants fired at Baba Tarsem Singh inside the dera. He was immediately rushed to the hospital in Khatima, where he was declared dead. According to doctors, he was hit by three bullets, one in the stomach, the other in the wrist and the third in the hand.

DGP Kumar stated that the matter is very serious and the senior officials including the SSP have reached the spot and have started an investigation into the matter.