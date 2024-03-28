Man, wife beat grandmother for not cooking properly in Bhopal, later arrested

Bhopal: In a very disturbing incident, a man and his wife mercilessly assaulted his paternal grandmother with a stick in Bhopal and a video has gone viral on social media. The couple were arrested later.

The accused man has been identified as Deepak Sen and wife Pooja Sen, residents of Jahangirabad area in Bhopal. Deepak runs a salon in the Barkhedi area.

As per neighbours, the couple use to frequently hit the old lady and abuse her. The latest assault was recorded by a neighbor from the window of the couple’s residence, and it circulated widely.

In the video, the old woman is seen seating on the floor, facing her grandson and her grand daughter-in-law who was sitting at the edge of the bed twists her arm. When she started screaming, her grandson covered her mouth to muffle her scream.

His wife proceeds to repeatedly strike her with a stick. Eventually, the man releases his grandmother, only to elbow her in the back as his wife continues to assault her with the stick.

Following the circulation of the video, the couple attempted to flee Bhopal, but were intercepted and arrested by the police en route.

Later, Both the accused were brought to Bhopal and further investigation in the case is underway.

