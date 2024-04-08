J&K: Mughal Road that connects Rajouri and Poonch open for vehicular movement

New Delhi: The Mughal Road that connects Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir has been opened for the movement of vehicular traffic from today onwards. All India Radio News reported it in an X post on Monday.

The historic Mughal Road is an alternate National Highway which connects the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu division with the Shopian district of Kashmir division.

The Mughal Road has been opened for the movement of vehicular traffic from today onwards, said reports.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Reportedly single-lane traffic has been allowed from Poonch to Shopian on Monday (8th April 2024). The road has been closed for the past three months due to the accumulation of snow in the winter season after which the Mechanical Engineering Department started snow clearance work that was completed in the last week of March.