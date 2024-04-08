Delhi HC to pass order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, on April 8

New Delhi: Delhi High Court to pass order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, on April 8. Tomorrow, the Court will pass the order on Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy money laundering case. It was informed by ANI in a X post on Monday.

As per reports, Delhi High Court will pass the order on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED, tomorrow. Reportedly, Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma to pass the order on Tuesday, April 8 at 2:30pm.

It is to be noted that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed the Chief Minister the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.

