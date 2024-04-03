J&K cop injured in Kathua shootout dies in hospital

Jammu: A probationary sub-inspector of J&K Police, Deepak Sharma, who suffered head injuries in the shootout between police and gangsters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Sharma. He was posted on practical field training.

One gangster was killed late Tuesday evening in a shootout on the premises of a government medical college in Kathua.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police chased a car in which gangster Vasudev, an accused in the murder was travelling. The gangster fired on the police and the cops also retaliated and later killed Vasudev around 10.30 pm yesterday. Deepak was also shot in the fire.

“He was immediately admitted to Amandeep Hospital in Pathankot following his injury. Doctors in the hospital said he succumbed to critical injuries in the morning today,” officials said.