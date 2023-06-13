Jitan Manjhi’s son resigns as a minister of the grand alliance government in Bihar

Patna: Bihar Cabinet Minister Santosh Kumar Suman, son of former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi resigned from Nitish Kumar led cabinet.

Santosh Kumar Suman was serving as the Minister for SC/ST Welfare Department in the state government. His party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), is an ally of ruling JD(U) and Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). HAM will remain part of the ruling alliance, Santosh Kumar Suman clarified.

Suman’s father Jitan Ram Manjhi along with party legislators met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last Wednesday and discussed various issues and demanded at least five seats for his party HAM in the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Santosh Kumar Suman last week also said that the party will not agree to an offer of less than five of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar.

HAM is a regional party in Bihar which was founded by Jitan Ram Manjhi in 2015 and has a total of 4 seats in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.