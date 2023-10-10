Israel PM Netanyahu calls PM Modi, updates about war situation

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today spoke to PM Narendra Modi and gave him an update on the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

The Indian Prime Minister, on the other hand, assured Netanyahu that India stands with Israel in “this difficult hour.” “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi posted on his X handle.

Notably, the war between Israel and Hamas which began on Saturday has claimed the lives of over 1,500 people including 900 from Israel and 690 from Palestine. Besides, thousands of houses and establishments have been damaged due to the war.

On the other hand, the United Nations Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs informed that more than 1, 87,500 people have been displaced in Gaza till now.