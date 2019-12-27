Rajeev Kumar
Kolkata: Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar arrives at a Kolkata Court on Oct 3, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

IPS Rajeev Kumar made IT Secretary by WB govt

Kolkata: In a surprise move, former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar has been made the new Principal Secretary in the state Information Technology Department by the West Bengal government.

In an order issued late Thursday night, the controversial IPS officer was given his new assignment – a post which is normally the preserve of IAS cadre officers.

Kumar, considered a ‘blue-eyed boy’ of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been under the CBI scanner in connection with its probe into the multi billion rupee Ponzi scam.

Rajeev Kumar replaces Debasish Sen, who was holding additional charges of the department as the additional chief secretary, the order said.

Sen will now be the Chairman and Managing Director of the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HIDCO).

He will also hold additional charge of Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority as its chairman, according to the order.

