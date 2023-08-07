Infiltration bid along LoC foiled in Poonch, 1 killed

New Delhi: An infiltration bid along the LoC (Line of Control) was foiled by security forces in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the night of August 6 and 7. One terrorist was killed while another was injured, but managed to sneak into the forest close to the LoC, taking advantage of the thick foliage, rain and rocky outcrop, informed Poonch CO Avijit Singh in a press conference. ANI tweeted about it on Monday.

“During the night of August 6 and 7, alert troops deployed on the LoC in the Poonch sector observed a suspicious movement of a group of two individuals trying to sneak across the Line of Control…As both infiltrators moved towards own side of the LoC, the ambushers challenged the infiltrators,” Singh said. SSP Vinay Kumar was also present with him in the press meet.

On being challenged, the infiltrators opened fire on troops and in the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was shot dead and the other was injured.

Following the exchange of fire the area was immediately cordoned to prevent escape of the infiltrator across the LoC.