IndiGo announces anniversary sale, offers massive discount on domestic flights

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines is celebrating their 17th anniversary by offering discounts on all domestic flight bookings made through their website or mobile app. The offers are valid from August 2 to August 4.

During this offer period, passengers booking their flights can avail a discount up to Rs 2000.

The special offer has been named as ‘HappyIndiGoDay.’ The offer includes a discount up to 12 percent on all tickets booked between 2nd and 3rd August. Further, a discount up to seven percent will be available on all bookings made on 4th August.

The Indigo anniversary sale also allows customers to choose their favorite seats at Rs 17 per seat.

The limited time promotion applies to all IndiGo flights. Along with this, Indigo is also offering additional benefits to credit card holders of American Express and HSBC. Credit card users of HSBC can avail a cashback of five percent on a minimum order value of Rs 3500. This offer will be valid till August 4.

The airlines took to their Twitter handle to announce about the Indigo Anniversary sale.