Indian teenager sets Guinness World Record for longest hair on a male teenager

New Delhi: A 15-year-old boy, identified as Sidakdeep Singh Chahal, hailing from Uttar Pradesh has set a Guinness World Record for possessing the longest hair on a male teenager, measuring an impressive 146 cm (4 ft 9.5 in).

Sidak, a devout Sikh, proudly adheres to his faith’s core tenet of never cutting one’s hair, considering it a sacred gift from God. As a result, his impressive locks have become a symbol of his unwavering devotion and identity within the Sikh community.

Maintaining his exceptional hair requires dedication. Sidak meticulously washes it twice a week, dedicating at least an hour each time to ensure it remains in optimal condition. Grateful for the support of his mother, he acknowledges that without her assistance, this routine would occupy an entire day.

Typically, Sidak ties his hair in a bun and covers it with a dastār (turban), as per Sikh customs. While his family and many friends share his Sikh beliefs, none of them possess hair as lengthy as his.

Reflecting on his journey, Sidak recalls being teased by friends during his childhood, an experience that motivated him to stay committed to his beliefs. Initially contemplating cutting his hair as he grew older, he now embraces it as an integral part of his identity.

Beyond his unique appearance, Sidak emphasizes that his personality is not solely defined by his hair. He invests time in studying, working out, reading, and enjoying video games.

Sidak is ecstatic about achieving the Guinness World Record and being featured in the Guinness World Records 2024 book. He remains committed to maintaining his uncut hair as a testament to his faith, declaring, “I plan to keep my hair uncut until the day I die.”

Currently, the longest hair on a teenager ever recorded is 200 cm (6 ft 6 in), held by Nilanshi Patel from India. She made the decision to cut her hair in 2021, subsequently donating it to a museum.

Sidak is now on track to potentially secure the title for the longest hair on a living man when he turns 18, provided no other individual with longer hair is verified before then. The record for the longest hair on a man historically belonged to Swami Pandarasannadhi from Madras, India, reported in 1949 to measure an astounding 26 ft (7.9 m), though the veracity of this claim remains unverified.