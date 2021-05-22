Bengaluru: The Indian Army has always extended help to the civilians in a fight against the deadly Coronavirus. They have set up many temporary hospitals in different parts of the country as well as opening its medical facilities for civilians.

Extending help to Karnataka government in their battle against coronavirus, the Indian Army set up a 100-bed covid care facility at Ulsoor.

The beds will be for mild cases. Out of 100 beds, around 55 are oxygen-fitted beds. Concentrators have been contributed by united sikhs, informed Major General JV Prasad, GOC, Karnataka and Kerala subdivision.

Earlier, the Army’s Western Command had set up three 100-bed hospitals in Chandigarh, Faridabad and Patiala. And two weeks before. the Indian Air Force had also extended help in Air Force Station in Jalahalli by establishing a 100-bed Covid treatment facility.

In Karnataka, 23,67,742 people are affected so far by novel coronavirus. Around 18,29,276 have recovered so far. A total number of 5,14,238 patients are still in hospital and recovering.