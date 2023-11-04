“India Stands In Solidarity:” PM Modi after 128 killed in Nepal earthquake

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and extended a helping hand to Nepal after a powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake claimed the lives of at least 128 people in a remote region of the country on Friday. PM Modi conveyed that India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal during this tragic time.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we wish the injured a quick recovery.” He also tagged his Nepali counterpart, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ in his message.

The earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.4, struck Nepal at 11:32 pm on Friday, according to the country’s National Seismological Centre. Tremors from the quake were also felt in parts of northern India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

Officials are concerned that the death toll may rise further as they have faced challenges in establishing contact with areas near the epicenter in Jajarkot, which is a hilly region.