India sees dip in daily Covid-19 death count

New Delhi: India reported 38,949 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Friday, taking the toll to 3,10,26,829. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.14% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 1.99% which is less than 3% for 25 consecutive days.

As many as 542 patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which takes the total toll to 4,12,531 .

A total of 40,026 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 3,01,83,876. Hence, the recovery rate remains at 97.28 %.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,30,422 in the last 24 hours, which constitutes 1.39 % of total cases.

As of now, a total of 39,53,43,767 citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 43,03,276 in last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 15 is 44,00,23,239 including 19,55,910 samples tested on Thursday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).