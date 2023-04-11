India sees decline in Covid-19 infections, active cases at 37,093

New-Delhi: India on Tuesday reported a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases compared to the previous day. It recorded 5,676 new infections of Covid-19. According to the latest information, India’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 37,093.

Around 15 people died due to Covid in the past 24 hours in the country. Three each in Delhi Punjab and Rajasthan; Two in Kerala, and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases, mock drills to take stock of hospital preparedness were held in several hospitals and private facilities across the country on Monday.

