India records 16,167 New Covid Cases, 41 Related Deaths

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 16,167 new coronavirus infections taking the tally to 4,41,61,899 while the active cases have increased to 1,35,510, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death count has climbed to 5,26,730 with 41 fatalities.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.63 per cent, according to the ministry.