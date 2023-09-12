India logs 40 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India has registered 40 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 4,49,97,820, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the latest update by the Ministry, 42 people have recuperated from the disease, pushing total number of recoveries to 4,44,65,288. Active cases stand at 505.

As per the bulletin, the death toll stands at 5,32,027.

More than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

Yesterday, as many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,780, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

On the other hand, 52 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,65,246.

Also Read: India Records 72 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours